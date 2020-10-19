What year is it?! Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton gave Us all kinds of early 2000’s vibes in matching velour tracksuits for Skims’ latest launch.

On Friday, October 16, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 39, announced the launch of Skims Velour in the most nostalgic manner. She shared pics via Instagram of her and Hilton rocking throwback-worthy tracksuits carrying giant Louis Vuitton bags.

“Besties for life!!!” she wrote in the accompanying caption. “Me and @parishilton in our skims velour U guys have no idea how tracksuits were our uniform and so happy to make a skims version.”

Hilton also shared a series of pics in an Instagram slideshow, writing in the caption, “#Twinning with @KimKardashian in the iconic new @SKIMS Velour Collection.”

The Velour collection will house seven styles that are perfect to mix and match with one another, including a crew neck tank, joggers and wide leg pants, in four colors: Honey, Sienna, Smoke, Amethyst. Prices range from $42 for the bandeau to $128 for the robe.

Hilton has opened up about her obsession with this early-aughts trend before, revealing that it was a friend of hers who introduced the hotel heiress to the Juicy Couture uniform when she was representing the brand. “I think it was just all about being super extra,” she told Vogue back in December 2019. Not to mention, it was something she could wear while shooting The Simple Life with Nicole Richie.

“Juicy is something that we wore almost every single day because we were always having to do these jobs,” she said. “You know we didn’t just, like, want to be in overalls or jeans. We wanted to be comfortable and cute.”

Now that so many of Us are working from home, it seems like the perfect time to bring back this look! You can pick up your own Skims set starting Wednesday, October 21, at skims.com.

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)