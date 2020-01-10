Olivia Wilde knows exactly how to dress to appear cool, elegant and like a total badass. So it’s no surprise she has a go-to aesthetic when it comes to feeling and looking like the powerful lady she is.

In an interview with Beanie Feldstein for InStyle’s February 2020 issue, the Booksmart director shared how she uses fashion to help her feel her strongest.

From Amal Clooney to Ivanka Trump, Powerful Women Show Us How to Rock Chic Business Attire

“My stylist, Karla Welch, is one of my best friends. She knows I love a strong shoulder and anything that makes me feel powerful,” the 35-year-old said. “That doesn’t mean I don’t love a flowy frock here and there, but you learn what makes you feel like your best self.”

For her, this means lots of edgy boxy blazers and sneakers, which Feldstein revealed she wore a different pair every day during their 26 days shooting Booksmart.

With that being said, this go-getter looking isn’t necessarily her most comfortable. In fact, her coziest ensemble comes with an early 2000s trend that many people have abandoned at this point: low-rise pants.

Paris Hilton Talks About Her Infamous Juicy Couture Uniform of the Early 2000s

“I’m still pretending to be a teenager from the early aughts,” she explained. “My most comfortable state is when I’m wearing low-rise jeans, sneakers and a sweatshirt. In that, I am unstoppable. And if I’m in a high-waist jean, I can’t let my gut expand. When I see pictures of people like Paul Feig directing in full-on outfits, I’m like, ‘How?’”

But, like she said, she doesn’t mind wearing a nice dress every now and again. She just may not be able to walk properly in it.

When Feldstein commented on how much her mom loved Wilde’s frock at the Gotham Awards, Wilde said that she wasn’t all that graceful in the look.

“I was wearing this ridiculously long Miu Miu dress and I was laughing because I’m not good at altering the way I move in the name of fashion,” she said. “Everyone was like, ‘Olivia, you can’t stomp around like Seabiscuit!’ But tripping over my dress was worth it if your mom loved it.”