Follow in Whitney Port’s ‘Dad Sneaker’ Footsteps With These Fan-Favorites

The chunky dad sneaker trend is just about our favorite thing in all of footwear. Shoes with so much support and cushioning being so on trend? Yes, please! Isn’t that just the best? So many celebrities have shown us exactly how to nail the style too.

Our most recent fashion inspiration? None other than Whitney Port, whose casual coffee run vibe from a few weeks back was seriously everything. We wanted the entire look to be our own, but if we had to pick just one piece, we’d opt for the Hoka One One footwear for sure!

Port posted a photo of her look on Instagram, playfully captioning it, “On a scale of 1-10, how dad sneakers are these?” She sported a smile in the photo, as well as a super cozy grey sweatshirt and sweatpant set. Her Hoka One One sneakers easily stood out as the focal point of the casual-cool ensemble, and we just knew we needed a pair too!

Hoka One One shoes are super popular among celebrities — Reese Witherspoon, Britney Spears, Pippa Middleton and Katie Holmes join Port as fans. These Bondi 6 sneakers also have over 560 reviews on Zappos! Shoppers say “these shoes are a miracle” and that they easily prefer them over other top brands including New Balance, Nike and ASICS!

These running sneakers are upgraded to have maximum cushioning and unreal support, and shoppers say they are “stunned at how comfortable they are,” calling them “little foot pillows.” One said you get a “soft impact no matter how hard or fast you run,” and you can really go for it, because these sneaker are “workhorses.” Plus, they’re not only great for your feet, but “awesome for your back,” ankles and knees too. One reviewer said their “doctor is thrilled” by how their Hoka One Ones have minimized their daily pain!

These sneakers have everything to offer, from breathability, to structural support, to a padded tongue and collar, to a molded Ortholite footbed, to a full-length EVA midsole and more. There are even 11 color options to choose from right now, many with multi-color features and even some ombré fun. The real challenge is being able to pick just one favorite!

These Bondi 6 sneakers are total essentials for 2020 fashion, able to be worn with a chic sweatsuit look like Port’s or with anything from jeans to a pretty maxidress. With this pair ready to go on your shoe rack, you certainly won’t find yourself short of outfit inspiration any time soon!

