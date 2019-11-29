There’s nothing more attractive than a woman with ambition and these women have a lot of it. From Amal Clooney fighting for international women’s rights to Michelle Obama writing her powerful truth, these powerful women know success — and they know how to dress for it.

See Amal Clooney’s All-Time Best Style Moments

As much as we admire a powerful woman, there’s nothing better than when they power dress to get stuff done. To capture and celebrate boss babe mentality, we rounded up a group of women in their most impressively smart looks.

Clooney pretty much always slays at the power dressing dynamic, opting for tailored A-line dresses and skirts with a touch of fashionable appeal added, like a bold button detail or intricate cut.

See Michelle Obama’s Most Stylish Moments Since Leaving the White House

Obama has a similar taste when it comes to awesome work-wear, going for stylish takes on classic ensembles. One of our favorites is a bright red suit she wore while on her Becoming book tour. But instead of a straight-leg pant, it featured a flared hemline and a blazer with wrap-around tie at the waist.

When it comes to killing it in a fashion world, no one does business-chic better than Victoria Beckham. Though there were so many different slick looks to choose from, we narrowed it down to pick our absolute recent favorite.

From Ivanka Trump’s plaid frock to Tracee Ellis Ross’ smart pleated number, keep scrolling to see power women dress in power looks. It’s all the style inspo you’ll need to feel confident and strong before heading into your next big meeting.