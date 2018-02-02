Amal Clooney’s Best Style Moments

Amal Alamuddin’s Best Style Moments

George Clooney-pining hearts around the world broke the day that the actor-director announced his engagement to Amal Alamuddin (now Clooney) in April 2014. But the pain was soon soothed when folks learned his fiancee was the badass human rights lawyer (already well-known for her passionate work) with seriously great style. And in honor of her 40th birthday on Saturday, February 3, we thought it was time to celebrate her greatest fashion moments. From her chic skirt suits to unique couture gowns, the new style star on the block slayed us all. See all the looks since stepping into the world of red carpets that highlight the British barrister’s sartorial skills.