George and Amal Clooney’s 6-year-old twins are developing an unconventional taste in music.

George, 62, and Amal, 45, opened up about Ella and Alexander while attending the Albie Awards, an annual event held by the Clooney Foundation for Justice, at the New York Public Library on Thursday, September 28. While sharing the rare parenting update, the couple described the children’s recent interest in music.

“He’s started playing heavy metal music, actually,” Amal told Access Hollywood, referring to her husband.

George isn’t the only fan in the family, apparently. “The kids are listening to heavy metal,” he teased. “They’re headbangers.”

He then clarified, “It’s not fully heavy metal. It’s just heavy enough that they can bang their heads.”

George joked that any musical ability their kids may have can’t be credited to himself or Amal. “Not that we’re in any way musical,” he said. “We have no musical talent … we ruined the gene pool for them.”

The Albie Awards, named after Justice Albie Sachs, honor five individuals who put their lives at risk in the name of justice.

“We are thrilled to announce this year’s awardees for The Albies; they are heroic journalists, human rights defenders, and lawyers from the DRC, Ukraine, Iran, Syria, and Thailand who are risking their lives in pursuit of justice,” reads a statement on the Clooney Foundation for Justice’s official website. “The Albies are a homage to those whose fearless devotion to human rights deserves admiration and support.”

“We live in a world where we tend to celebrate celebrity…I’ve made a living off of it,” George explained on Thursday. “But it’s also not such a bad thing to be able to take all of that attention that quite honestly we don’t need and shine it on the people who actually need it.”

He continued, “If you can shine it on them, you can have a chance of keeping them out of jail or keeping them from getting killed, which is what they’re facing every day. The five people here that we’re honoring are still constantly at risk. They’re going to go home, and they’re at risk. So, I can’t think of a better reason than for everybody to show up and honor them.”

The actor and Amal, an accomplished human rights lawyer, met in Lake Como, Italy, in 2013 and got married in 2014. They welcomed their twins in 2017.

“We never talked about marriage when we were dating, and I asked her out of the blue,” George told CBS in November 2020. “[It] took her a long time to say yes. I was on my knee for, like, 20 minutes. I finally said, ‘Look, I’m gonna throw my hip out.’ We told that story to her parents, and they’re like, ‘There’s something wrong with his hip?’”

While George and Amal may seem like a picture-perfect couple, they’ve put a great deal of work into their relationship. “Like any marriage, they’ve had their challenges and needed to adapt to certain situations and challenges,” a source told Us Weekly in April 2021. “It’s taken compromise, establishing boundaries and a lot of patience to keep the relationship on track but they’ve done just that.”

Before their charitable night on the town, George and Amal were enjoying a relaxing summer in Italy with their children. An insider exclusively told Us earlier this month that the pair were “taking turns with taking the kids to activities” and often “take turns preparing the kids’ breakfast and lunches.”

The twins, meanwhile, “take boat rides, do water sports, have a small group of friends in the area their age they have playdates with,” per the source.