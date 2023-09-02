George Clooney and Amal Clooney have “formed a real partnership” when it comes to parenting, an insider exclusively tells Us Weekly.

George, 62, and Amal, 45, share twins Ella and Alexander, 6, and they’re enjoying summer in Italy at Lake Como, where they reside. The parents are “taking turns with taking the kids to activities” and “take turns preparing the kids’ breakfast and lunches,” the source tells Us. Both love to cook, which makes meal time enjoyable for the family.

The human rights lawyer has tried to lessen her workload to enjoy the end of the season with her family. “Amal has a big home office and is working on cases this summer, but both her and George really try to do life the European way and take August off from work,” the insider explains.

Ella and Alexander are “loving their summer” with their parents. “They take boat rides, do water spots, have a small group of friends in the area their age they have playdates with,” the insider explains.

In July, a source told Us that the kids were “looking forward to playing soccer at a local club,” ahead of their Lake Como vacation, adding, “They also love painting and will have easels and supplies set up overlooking the water.”

Earlier this week, an insider told Us that “George and Amal are more in love than ever,” adding that the lovebirds “can’t picture their lives with anyone else.”

George and Amal, who tied the knot in 2014, have recently found time for some glamorous date nights. They stepped out at the 80th annual Venice Film Festival on Tuesday, August 29. Amal wore a white shift dress with a black floral pattern and black kitten heels while George wore a navy polo and pinstripe pants. They duo held hands as they stepped out of a boat to enjoy the film festival.

They’ve made their love for Italy well known, from spending summer in Lake Como to tying the knot in Venice. However, George previously joked that he didn’t anticipate how bringing up his children in Italy part-time would work against him.

“We did a really dumb thing, which is, they speak fluent Italian,” George quipped during a December 2020 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. “I mean fluent Italian at 3 [years old]. But I don’t speak Italian, my wife doesn’t speak Italian, so we’ve armed them with a language.”

He added, “I’ll say, ‘Go back in and clean your room,’ and they’ll be like, ‘Eh, papa stranzo.’ … I’m from Kentucky: English is a second language to me.”

The following year, he revealed that the COVID-19 pandemic made he and Amal re-evaluate how they prioritize family time.

“[Amal and I] have to rethink how we’re doing our lives,” George said on the “WTF With Marc Maron” podcast in November 2021. “We’re working a lot, both of us. She’s working a tremendous amount as well. It doesn’t mean we don’t do a job … but we also have to make sure we’re spending less time behind a computer or going on locations so that we can [be with our kids].”

Reporting by Travis Cronin