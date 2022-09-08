Since tying the knot in 2014, George Clooney and Amal Clooney have made the world their own personal runway. The lovebirds make red carpet style look easy, stepping out in coordinated looks that serve up timeless fashion inspiration.

The couple first proved that they are a stylish duo when they said “I do” in a civil ceremony in Venice, Italy. For the occasion, Amal was a vision in ivory, sporting a perfectly tailored Stella McCartney jumpsuit. She paired the look with beige wedges and a gorgeous floppy hat. George, for his part, looked dapper in a gray suit. The attorney and the movie star then exchanged vows again on September 27, with Amal donning a beautiful lace-adorned Oscar de la Renta gown. George sported a black tuxedo by Giorgio Armani.

Nearly one year later, Amal and George attended the Met Gala in looks we will never forget. The Lebanon native turned heads in a custom red Maison Margiela gown. The dress featured an armor-like bodice and a ruffled skirt. The Ocean’s Eleven actor matched his wife, wearing a black tuxedo and an accompanying red pocket square.

Another standout moment from the couple came in 2017 when they attended the 42nd Annual Cesar Film Awards in Paris. Amal — who was pregnant with her and her husband’s twins, Alexander and Ella — wowed in a strapless white dress from Atelier Versace that was finalized with an ombre-feathered hem. George let his wife shine, opting for a timeless tuxedo.

Of course, we must mention Amal and George’s appearance at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s wedding in May 2018. For the historic day, the legal practitioner looked like a ray of sunshine in a yellow capped-sleeve Stella McCartney dress, which she had made custom. She accessorized with a yellow hat and pointed gold pumps. The E.R. alum went with his signature aesthetic: a gray suit.

Flash-forward to 2022, Amal proved you don’t have to save the glitz and glamour for New Year’s Eve when she attended the premiere of George’s film Ticket to Paradise in a sparkly slip gown. The humanitarian complemented the dress with dangling earrings and a metallic clutch. The Kentucky native played it cool in a three-piece navy blue suit.

As for what makes Amal and George’s couple style so eye-catching, we believe it’s because it feels effortless. Whether she’s rocking Christian Dior or Dolce & Gabbana, Amal always selects pieces that fall onto her figure, hugging her in all the right places. George, being the Hollywood heartthrob that he is, also knows what to do in the fashion department. His wardrobe is classic, polished and can be worn in any era.

Keep scrolling to see more of George and Amal’s glamorous couple style moments: