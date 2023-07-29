The Clooney clan has a ticket to paradise for the remainder of the summer.

George, 62, and Amal, 45, “are moving into their Lake Como house,” an insider exclusively shares in the newest issue of Us Weekly, noting that the couple’s twins, Ella and Alexander, 6, are particularly thrilled by the news. “They’re looking forward to playing soccer at a local club. They also love painting and will have easels and supplies set up overlooking the water.”

The hotspot, which is located at the foot of the Alps in northern Italy, is “an oasis,” the source shares — and “the most exciting time of the year” for the family of four.

George and Amal tied the knot in 2014 after first meeting at Lake Como one year prior. After having their first date in London later that year and jet-setting across the world for various romantic vacations, George decided Amal was The One.

“It was easy, it was the minute she walked in the door, I was just taken by her,” George — who was famously one of Hollywood’s most eligible bachelors through the ‘90s and early ’00s — told CBS in November 2020. “And the fun part was, I didn’t know whether she would like me or any of those things. And then she’s this extraordinarily fun, smart, beautiful, great woman and I was just very taken with her, and I started writing her letters.”

While neither George nor Amal initially planned on starting a family after saying “I do,” Us confirmed in February 2017 that they were expecting. The couple welcomed their twins four months later.

Since expanding their brood, George and Amal have made sure to give their children a sense of adventure during the warmer months. In August 2022, a source exclusively told Us that the twosome were spending time with their little ones across the pond.

“Amal and George have had a fabulous summer in Europe, they’re so happy and in a very good place right now,” the insider shared at the time. “He timed it around a project that needed to be filmed in the U.K., but even during that time he and Amal made the most of their time off and were enjoying date nights and drives in the countryside when he wasn’t working.”

The couple, who got married in Venice, have always wanted to share their love of Italy with their kids — but didn’t anticipate what would come along with teaching them the culture. “We did a really dumb thing, which is, they speak fluent Italian,” George quipped during a December 2020 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. “I mean fluent Italian at 3 [years old]. But I don’t speak Italian, my wife doesn’t speak Italian, so we’ve armed them with a language.”

He added that the twins had already begun using their newfound knowledge against him. “I’ll say, “Go back in and clean your room,’ and they’ll be like, ‘Eh, papa stranzo,’” George told host Jimmy Kimmel at the time. “I’m from Kentucky: English is a second language to me.”

In April 2021, a second source told Us that the COVID-19 pandemic allowed George and Amal to finally slow down and make the most of their time at home stateside with Ella and Alexander. “[Being in Los Angeles] gave them the chance to hit the refresh button, spend time together as a family unit and play family without interruption,” the insider explained. “George and Amal are very solid right now.”

The insider added that George feels “happy and blessed” in his roles as father and husband.

“He doubted for so long that he’d get to meet that soulmate he always dreamed of … but when Amal came along, everything changed,” the source said. “It’s no exaggeration to say she swept him off his feet.”

For more on George and Amal Clooney's family life, watch the video above and pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.