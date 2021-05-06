Bachelor no more! George Clooney has been linked to many women over the years before settling down into married and family life.

Before he settled down with wife Amal Clooney, the Academy Award winner was labeled a bachelor because of his disinterest in marriage.

“People forget that I was married. I love that, ‘Will he get married?’ I don’t talk about it because I don’t think about it,” George wrote in an essay for Esquire in 2011.

The actor was previously married to Talia Balsam. The couple got married in 1989 and divorced three years later.

George continued to have high-profile relationships with stars, including Céline Balitran, Lisa Snowdon, Krista Allen, Sarah Larson, Elisabetta Canalis and Stacy Keibler. Then everything changed after a mutual friend introduced him to Amal in 2013.

“I was like, ‘I’m never getting married. I’m not gonna have kids,’” he told GQ in November 2020. “‘I’m gonna work, I’ve got great friends, my life is full, I’m doing well.’ And I didn’t know how un-full it was until I met Amal.”

The couple got engaged less than a year later and got married in Italy in September 2014. George and Amal welcomed twins Alexander and Ella in June 2017.

“He doubted for so long that he’d get to meet that soulmate he always dreamed of … but when Amal came along, everything changed,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly about the pair in April 2021. “It’s no exaggeration to say she swept him off his feet.”

The Oscar winner and the human rights lawyer continue to put “constant effort” into their relationship.

“Like any marriage, they’ve had their challenges and needed to adapt to certain situations and challenges,” the insider shared. “It’s taken compromise, establishing boundaries and a lot of patience to keep the relationship on track but they’ve done just that.”

Scroll down to relive all the From Dusk till Dawn star’s romances over the years.