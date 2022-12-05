At the ceremony, where Clooney, 61, was honored for his artistic achievements and humanitarian work, Roberts, 55, graced the red carpet in a black Moschino gown that was covered in gold-framed photos of the Gravity actor throughout his career. The collage included a cast photo of the Kentucky native from ER, a 1986 portrait from the Facts of Life as well as an image of the moment he won the Cecil B. Demille Award for Lifetime Achievement at the 72nd Golden Globes in 2015.
Roberts paired the floor-length dress, which was made custom for her by Moschino’s Jeremy Scott, with a cropped blazer and jewelry from Chopard. Inside the soirée, the Pretty Woman actress slipped into a suit. (Roberts is known to have fun with fashion as she sported a sparkly Alexander McQueen number at the Ticket to Paradise premiere in September that featured her wedding anniversary with husband Daniel Moderas well as their children’s initials.)
Clooney, for his part, looked dapper in a black tuxedo. His wife, Amal Clooney, looked glamorous in a crystal-adorned frock by Valentino. The attorney, 44, styled the off-the-shoulder design with metallic silver pointed toe pumps, voluminous curls and a bold red lip.
The lovebirds, who tied the knot in 2014, shared a sweet moment at the annual Kennedy Center Honors Formal Artist’s Dinner on Saturday, December 3. While posing for photographers, George was seen adjusting the cascading cape that accompanied Amal’s red Valentino gown. The piece had gotten tangled as she walked the red carpet, prompting the Ocean’s 12 actor to save the day.
In addition to George, the Kennedy Center Honors celebrated Amy Grant, Gladys Knight, U2’s Bono, The Edge, Tania León, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr.
George praised the honorees in his acceptance speech, per ABC News, sharing: “To be mentioned in the same breath with the rest of these incredible artists is an honor. This is a genuinely exciting surprise for the whole Clooney family … Growing up in a small town in Kentucky I could never have imagined that someday I’d be the one sitting in the balcony at the Kennedy Center Honors.”
Keep scrolling to see Julia Roberts, the Clooneys and more at the 2022 Kennedy Center Honors:
Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Julia Roberts Turns Heads in Dress Covered in George Clooney Pictures at 2022 Kennedy Center Honors
Best friends for life! Julia Roberts turned her love for palGeorge Clooneyinto a fashion statement at the 2022 Kennedy Center Honors on Sunday, December 4.
At the ceremony, where Clooney, 61, was honored for his artistic achievements and humanitarian work, Roberts, 55, graced the red carpet in a black Moschino gown that was covered in gold-framed photos of the Gravity actor throughout his career. The collage included a cast photo of the Kentucky native from ER, a 1986 portrait from the Facts of Life as well as an image of the moment he won the Cecil B. Demille Award for Lifetime Achievement at the 72nd Golden Globes in 2015.
Roberts paired the floor-length dress, which was made custom for her by Moschino's Jeremy Scott, with a cropped blazer and jewelry from Chopard. Inside the soirée, the Pretty Woman actress slipped into a suit. (Roberts is known to have fun with fashion as she sported a sparkly Alexander McQueen number at the Ticket to Paradise premiere in September that featured her wedding anniversary with husband Daniel Moderas well as their children's initials.)
Clooney, for his part, looked dapper in a black tuxedo. His wife, Amal Clooney, looked glamorous in a crystal-adorned frock by Valentino. The attorney, 44, styled the off-the-shoulder design with metallic silver pointed toe pumps, voluminous curls and a bold red lip.
[jwplayer JtkMAc7I-zhNYySv2]
The lovebirds, who tied the knot in 2014, shared a sweet moment at the annual Kennedy Center Honors Formal Artist's Dinner on Saturday, December 3. While posing for photographers, George was seen adjusting the cascading cape that accompanied Amal's red Valentino gown. The piece had gotten tangled as she walked the red carpet, prompting the Ocean's 12 actor to save the day.
In addition to George, the Kennedy Center Honors celebrated Amy Grant, Gladys Knight, U2's Bono, The Edge, Tania León, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr.
George praised the honorees in his acceptance speech, per ABC News, sharing: "To be mentioned in the same breath with the rest of these incredible artists is an honor. This is a genuinely exciting surprise for the whole Clooney family ... Growing up in a small town in Kentucky I could never have imagined that someday I'd be the one sitting in the balcony at the Kennedy Center Honors."
Keep scrolling to see Julia Roberts, the Clooneys and more at the 2022 Kennedy Center Honors:
Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Amal and George Clooney
The Batman & Robin actor wore a black tuxedo as Amal glistened in Valentino.
Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Julia Roberts
The Notting Hill actress surprised photographers in a Moschino dress covered in photos of her close friend.
Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Ali Hewson and Bono
The activist rocked a red gown as the singer looked handsome in a tuxedo.
Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Ariana DeBose
The West Side Story star was vibrant in a lavender silk dress.
Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Charlotte Tillbury
The beauty guru looked fierce in a belted dress that featured an outline of a tiger.
Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Gladys Knight
The Grammy winner was a vision in red.
Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Katie Couric
The Going There author looked pretty in a bright pink strapless dress.
Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
LL Cool J
The "Paradise" rapper sported a wide-brimmed hat with his black coat.
Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Loni Love
The comedian wore a figure-hugging silver dress.
Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso
The Jason Bourne actor wore a navy suit as his wife opted for a Saint Laurent creation.
Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Mickey Guyton
The "Hold On" singer wowed in a red off-the-shoulder look.
Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Patti LaBelle
The Pennsylvania native stepped out in a butterfly-adorned coat dress.
Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher
The comedian wore a classic tuxedo while the Wedding Crashers star donned a multicolored sequin dress.
Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Sheryl Crow
The "Soak Up the Sun" artist looked radiant in a floral frock.