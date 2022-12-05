Best friends for life! Julia Roberts turned her love for pal George Clooney into a fashion statement at the 2022 Kennedy Center Honors on Sunday, December 4.

At the ceremony, where Clooney, 61, was honored for his artistic achievements and humanitarian work, Roberts, 55, graced the red carpet in a black Moschino gown that was covered in gold-framed photos of the Gravity actor throughout his career. The collage included a cast photo of the Kentucky native from ER, a 1986 portrait from the Facts of Life as well as an image of the moment he won the Cecil B. Demille Award for Lifetime Achievement at the 72nd Golden Globes in 2015.

Roberts paired the floor-length dress, which was made custom for her by Moschino’s Jeremy Scott, with a cropped blazer and jewelry from Chopard. Inside the soirée, the Pretty Woman actress slipped into a suit. (Roberts is known to have fun with fashion as she sported a sparkly Alexander McQueen number at the Ticket to Paradise premiere in September that featured her wedding anniversary with husband Daniel Moder as well as their children’s initials.)

Clooney, for his part, looked dapper in a black tuxedo. His wife, Amal Clooney, looked glamorous in a crystal-adorned frock by Valentino. The attorney, 44, styled the off-the-shoulder design with metallic silver pointed toe pumps, voluminous curls and a bold red lip.

The lovebirds, who tied the knot in 2014, shared a sweet moment at the annual Kennedy Center Honors Formal Artist’s Dinner on Saturday, December 3. While posing for photographers, George was seen adjusting the cascading cape that accompanied Amal’s red Valentino gown. The piece had gotten tangled as she walked the red carpet, prompting the Ocean’s 12 actor to save the day.

In addition to George, the Kennedy Center Honors celebrated Amy Grant, Gladys Knight, U2’s Bono, The Edge, Tania León, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr.

George praised the honorees in his acceptance speech, per ABC News, sharing: “To be mentioned in the same breath with the rest of these incredible artists is an honor. This is a genuinely exciting surprise for the whole Clooney family … Growing up in a small town in Kentucky I could never have imagined that someday I’d be the one sitting in the balcony at the Kennedy Center Honors.”

