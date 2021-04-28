Perfect match! George Clooney feels “happy and blessed” in his marriage to Amal Clooney ahead of his 60th birthday in May, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

“He doubted for so long that he’d get to meet that soulmate he always dreamed of … but when Amal came along, everything changed,” the insider adds of the couple, who tied the knot in September 2014. “It’s no exaggeration to say she swept him off his feet.”

The Oscar winner “considers Amal extraordinary,” the source says, and “tells anyone who’ll listen how he’s the one who hit the jackpot here, not her.”

Before exchanging vows with Amal in Italy, the ER alum was married to Talia Balsam from 1989 to 1993. Throughout his career, he’d been linked to Stacy Keibler, Renée Zellweger and more famous flames, but was finally ready to settle down when he met the 43-year-old human rights lawyer, with whom he shares 3-year-old twins Alexander and Ella.

Things haven’t always run smoothly for the pair, who put “constant effort” into their relationship.

“Like any marriage, they’ve had their challenges and needed to adapt to certain situations and challenges,” the source tells Us. “It’s taken compromise, establishing boundaries and a lot of patience to keep the relationship on track but they’ve done just that.”

While the couple frequently jet off to their home in Lake Como, Italy, they’ve spent more time stateside amid the coronavirus pandemic. “[Being in Los Angeles] gave them the chance to hit the refresh button, spend time together as a family unit and play family without interruption,” the source continues. “George and Amal are very solid right now.”

Their ability to compromise has come in handy while looking after their little ones. The Casamigos cofounder and the Lebanon native “are pretty even about how they divide up the parenting responsibilities,” and have found a balance with their busy work lives. When he’s not on set, George is always “doting on the twins” and enjoying his role “as a regular family guy more than anything.”

“He’s very devoted and loving,” the insider notes. “[He’s] always thinking of gestures to make them feel appreciated and reminding them that their mom’s the boss.”

When it comes to expanding their family, the twosome are on the fence. Though the Descendants star is “not totally close-minded about one more kid,” welcoming another child seems “unlikely” — but not impossible.

“He’s happy with what he’s got and so is Amal,” the source says. “But it’s a ‘never say never’ situation, basically.”

For more on George’s life ahead of his milestone 60th birthday, watch the video above and pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.