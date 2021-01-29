Avoiding the spotlight! George Clooney got real about the challenges his children will face as a result of his level of fame and success — and how it led to him choosing more traditional names for his and wife Amal Clooney’s twins.

The Ocean’s Eleven star, 59, revealed that he and Amal, 42, went with Alexander and Ella for their 3-year-olds in order to give them some normalcy.

“I didn’t want, like, weird-ass names for our kids,” George told AARP in its February/March cover story, published on Friday, January 29. “They’re already going to have enough trouble. It’s hard being the son of somebody famous and successful.”

The Oscar winner detailed the sad fate that many celebrity children have had through the years, including Paul Newman and Gregory Peck’s sons both killing themselves, while two of Bing Crosby’s sons died by suicide.

“I have an advantage because I’m so much older that by the time my son would feel competitive, I’ll literally be gumming bread,” George said.

The Catch-22 producer also explained his plan for his children potentially boasting about their luck on social media in the future, saying, “We’ll just make fun of it enough that it will be embarrassing.”

George, who married the British-Lebanese barrister in Italy in September 2014, revealed that although he became a father later in life, he is very hands-on with his little ones.

“I do a lot of sewing the kids’ clothes,” he said. “And my wife’s dress that tore a couple of times.”

The ER alum has his bachelor lifestyle to thank for his handiness at home.

“[I] didn’t have any money, and you have to learn how to repair things. If we were on an island and you had to pick somebody to help you survive, I would pick me,” George explained. “Ask all of my friends and they would pick me, too. I can make a waterspout out of this and a pitcher out of that.”

The Midnight Sky star’s bonding moments with his twins, however, are not always mom-approved.

“Yesterday, I taught Alexander to take a piece of banana, chew it up and then spit it into a napkin,” he said, laughing into the camera. “Then stand next to his mom, pretend to blow his nose into it and look down until Mama looks at it. Then eat it. It’s just outrageously fun.”

Despite teaching their son to spit out his food, George has managed to keep his romance with Amal alive — even amid the coronavirus pandemic quarantine.

“Even in lockdown, I’ll write a letter and slip it on her desk, or she’ll write a letter and leave it under the pillow,” he said. “I’m a big believer in letters. I have letters from Paul Newman, Walter Cronkite, Gregory Peck. I have them framed. I put them in the house.”

The Monuments Men actor continued: “If it were a text, it would feel different. Maybe that’s a generational thing, and maybe it won’t be that way 20 years from now, but for me, somebody sat down and wrote it.”