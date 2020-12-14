Hanging at home. George Clooney is taking precautions amid the coronavirus pandemic due to his 3-year-old son Alexander’s health.

“My son has asthma,” the actor, 59, told The Guardian on Sunday, December 13, noting that his family hasn’t left their compound since March. “They say it’s not so bad on young people. But do we know that? We don’t know anything about the long term of this yet.”

The Oscar winner, who also shares Alexander’s twin sister, Ella, with his wife, Amal Clooney, added that his family is “very lucky” to quarantine on their Los Angeles property.

“I ended up having a successful career. I wound up living in a home with some space in it,” the Kentucky native explained. “We can walk around outside. … This has been a crappy year for everyone. Started badly and ran badly all year long, until recently.”

George and the human rights lawyer, 42, welcomed their children in June 2017, and the Gravity star opened up about the responsibility of fatherhood two years later.

“The first thing you think is, ‘I hope I don’t screw this up.’ I mean, look, we are all responsible for things in life, and Amal and I are responsible for each other in a way — we look out for one another and we care about one another,” the Golden Globe winner told The Hollywood Reporter in September 2017. “But you are really responsible for two kids. I want them to be happy. I want them to have a sense of humor. I want them to be interested in things. I want them to be compassionate about other people’s plights. Because that’s the thing, you know? You have to have some sort of empathy.”

The little ones are already bilingual, the Catch-22 alum told Jimmy Kimmel earlier this month. George joked at the time that their Italian fluency was “a really dumb thing.”

He explained, “I don’t speak Italian, my wife doesn’t speak Italian, so we’ve armed them with a language. I’ll say, ‘Go back in and clean your room,’ and they’ll be like, ‘Eh, papa stranzo.’ I’m from Kentucky, English is a second language to me.”