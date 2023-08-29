George Clooney and Amal Clooney put their amore on full display on a sunny date in Italy.

The couple were all smiles as they stepped out for a boat ride on Tuesday, August 29, ahead of the 80th annual Venice Film Festival. George, 62, was as handsome as ever in a navy blue polo shirt and pin-striped pants. He paired the ensemble with tan loafers and stylish shades, waving to photographers as he and Amal, 45, approached the city’s famous canals.

Amal, for her part, looked effortless in a white shift dress with a modern floral design. She wore chic black kitten heels and large round sunglasses.

The pair, who live in Lake Como full-time, will attend Diane von Furstenberg‘s 14th annual DVF Awards on Thursday, August 31, where Amal will be honored with a leadership award for her human rights work.

Both the ceremony and other film festival events give George and Amal an excuse for “a fun date,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “It’s so close to their home and they love catching up with friends.”

“George and Amal are more in love than ever,” the insider tells Us. “They can’t picture their lives with anyone else.”

Between the film festival and the DVF Awards, the duo’s Venice visit is a busy one. For the majority of the summer, however, they’ve tried to lay low and spend quality time with their 6-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander.

“Amal has a big home office and is working on cases this summer, but both [she] and George really try to do life the European way and take August off from work,” the source adds, noting that George and Amal “have formed a real partnership” when it comes to parenting.

The couple’s comfortable dynamic has long been relationship goals for fans. Last year, George revealed yet another enviable detail about his marriage to the acclaimed lawyer.

“We’ve never had an argument,” he claimed during a joint interview with Amal on a September 2022 episode of CBS Mornings, calling marriage “the easiest thing we have done in our lives thus far.”

Amal teased that her and George’s lack of disagreements is “madness” to some of their inner circle. “I think that it’s 99 percent luck just to meet the right person,” she explained. “And I think the one thing we would take is to not be cynical, just to be open … and things just moved very quickly.”

She continued to gush over the pair’s love story, adding, “I met him, and I thought, ‘I’m so glad that there is someone like him in the world.’ I didn’t ever imagine that I would get to spend the rest of my life with him or that we would have this wonderful family. It took me by surprise.”