George Clooney Reveals He and Wife Amal Have ‘Never Had An Argument’

Still honeymooners! George Clooney revealed the secret to staying enamored with wife Amal Clooney after eight years of marriage – they don’t fight.

“It does start with love,” George, 61, said during a joint interview with Amal, 44, on CBS Mornings on Wednesday, September 28. “That’s sort of the whole secret to it. It’s just been easy. Like the easiest thing we have done in our lives thus far. We’ve never had an argument.”

While the human rights attorney, for her part, admitted that their lack of friction is “madness to some of their friends,” she feels lucky to have met someone who understands her so completely.

“I think that it’s 99 percent luck just to meet the right person,” she explained. “And I think the one thing we would take is to not be cynical, just to be open, and I was surprised that you were not cynical or guarded at all and things just moved very quickly.”

The lovebirds, who celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary on Tuesday, September 27, tied the knot in 2014 after a whirlwind romance.

“We never talked about marriage when we were dating, and I asked her out of the blue,” George told CBS in November 2020. “[It] took her a long time to say yes. I was on my knee for, like, 20 minutes. I finally said, ‘Look, I’m gonna throw my hip out.’ We told that story to her parents, and they’re like, ‘There’s something wrong with his hip?’”

The twosome met in Lake Como, Italy, in July 2013. Later that year, they had their first date in London. After a few romantic vacations across the world, the pair returned home to Los Angeles. It was then — while reminiscing on a trip to Kenya — that George decided he wanted to be with Amal forever.

On Wednesday, the duo reflected back on their interactions after their first meeting and the immediate ease they felt in each other’s presence.

“It was easy, it was the minute she walked in the door, I was just taken by her,” the One Fine Day star said of his wife. “And the fun part was, I didn’t know whether she would like me or any of those things. And then she’s this extraordinarily fun, smart, beautiful, great woman and I was just very taken with her, and I started writing her letters.”

Amal echoed her husband’s sentiment, “I met him, and I thought, ‘I’m so glad that there is someone like him in the world.’ I didn’t ever imagine that I would get to spend the rest of my life with him or that we would have this wonderful family. It took me by surprise.”

While the couple didn’t initially plan to start a family after saying “I do,” Us Weekly confirmed in February 2017 that they were expecting. The first-time parents later welcomed their twins, Alexander and Ella, in June 2017.

“Our son is now a big prankster,” the Lebanon native told CBS Mornings on Wednesday, admitting Alexander is just like his father. “And [George] basically taught him these lessons and he’s now pranking his dad back.”