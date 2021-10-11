Not all superheros wear capes. In fact, George Clooney prefers a well tailored tuxedo when swooping in to save Amal Clooney from a red carpet wardrobe malfunction.

The 60-year-old actor and his wife, 43, looked cute as could be at The Tender Bar premiere in London on Sunday, October 10. While most of their appearance was marked by sweet hand holding and loving gazes, there was one moment that could have ended up, um, less than ideal.

While walking down the red carpet, the human rights lawyer’s satin pump got tangled up in her custom 16Arlington sequin dress. And while a trip and fall could have easily occured (trust Us, we’ve been there), George stepped in to save the day.

After a quick rebalancing act and dress rearrangement, the malfunction was avoided and the gorgeous gown came out scot free — no tug or tear in sight.

Of course, the moment was a mere hiccup in the evening and the duo quickly returned to their picture perfect strut down the carpet. They even shared a kiss at one point.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2014, has had quite the stylish streak lately. Just a week prior, they found themselves on the red carpet for the Los Angeles leg of The Tender Bar premiere. (Clooney directed the film which star Ben Affleck, Lily Rabe, Tye Sheridan and Christopher Lloyd.)

For the October 3 outing, the duo opted for color-coordinated ensembles. Amal looked absolutely gorgeous in a silver cutout dress, which was also from 16Arlington. She paired the ensemble with strappy sandals and drop earrings from Cartier. George, for his part, wore an all-black tuxedo.

This marked the first big event for the couple since 2019, when they attended the London premiere of Catch-22. Instead, their time during the COVID-19 pandemic has been filled with quality time with kids Alexander and Ella.

“I’ll tell you what I’ve taken on as a hobby. Two or three loads of laundry a day, dishes all f—king day because these kids are slobs,” the Ocean’s Eleven actor joked in a video February video with WSJ. Magazine. “Apparently you have to wash your children every once in a while.”

When he’s not doing household chores, it seems as though George is teaching his kids to be quite the jokesters. “He’s mainly teaching pranks for the time being,” Amal joked to Entertainment Tonight. “But we’ll see if it develops.” To that, George quipped: “Well, I think those can really pay off over time.”