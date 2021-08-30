ICYMI! Jennifer Lopez oozed opulence at the Dolce and Gabbana fashion show in Venice, Italy on Sunday, August 29, but her over-the-top ensemble came along with a minor wardrobe malfunction.

Wearing an avant-garde style brocade cape, bedazzled bustier and high-rise floral-print trousers, there’s no question that the 52-year-old singer looked like an absolute vision. Pair her fabulous fashion with gorgeous platform heels, an absurd number of jewels and a lavish gold headpiece to boot, and it’s safe to say that the J. Lo Beauty founder stole the show.

But while en route from her hotel, Hotel San Clemente, to Piazza San Marco, where the fashion show took place, and the “On the Floor” singer experienced a bit of a mishap.

With her cape billowing in the wind, it became clear that she forgot to chop off her price tag. And obviously, this little malfunction wasn’t going to get by fans.

“But that price tag,” a fan tweeted, sharing an image of the actress walking to her boat. Another added: “Jennifer Lopez looks sensational: Jennifer Lopez forgot to remove the price tag.”

Even with a minor fashion faux pas, the star still looked like the belle of ball at the show — and it’s in part thanks to her top-notch glam squad. For the event, Lopez tapped hairstylist Chris Appleton, makeup artist Mary Phillips, nail artist Tom Bachik and stylists Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn.

The beauty boss was clearly a fan of her ensemble, taking to Instagram multiple times throughout the night to show off her look. “That Runway show glow,” she captioned one of her posts, strutting down a corridor.

Fans quickly took to the comments section, hyping up the star. “IT’S JUST THE PRETTIEST QUEEN I’VE EVER SEEN,” a user wrote, while another said, “Queen of the runway.”

Lopez wasn’t the only star to show up in Italy for the fabulous night of fashion. Heidi Klum, Helen Mirren, January Jones and Lady Kitty Spencer were among those in attendance.

Kris Jenner, Cory Gamble, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker also showed up at the fashion show.

Jennifer Hudson made an appearance too, putting on a performance during the show. “A fairytale weekend in Venice. Thank you @dolcegabbana !!,” she captioned an Instagram post, wearing a gilded gold gown.

The runway itself was filled with famous stars’ children, as Klum’s daughter, Leni, walked the runway. Sean “Diddy” Combs’ daughters, Chance, D’Lila and Jessie, also strutted down the catwalk.