The Best Looks From the 2023 Clooney Foundation Albie Awards: Cindy Crawford, Anne Hathaway, More

By
Demetra Pinsent, Jodie Turner-Smith, Mary J. Blige, Charlotte Tilbury, Kate Moss, Bella Tilbury, Michaela Jae Rodriguez, Heidi Klum, and Sofia Vergara attend the Clooney Foundation for Justice's 2023 Albie Awards at New York Public Library on September 28, 2023.Taylor Hill/WireImage
21

John Krasinski, Kate Moss, Nina Dobrev and more stars stepped on the tan carpet at the Clooney Foundation’s 2023 Albie Awards in looks that had Us swooning.

The awards, which were held on Thursday, September 28, honors five “courageous defenders of justice who are at great risk for what they do,” per organization’s website. . The ceremony was held at the New York Public Library and hosted by George Clooney and Amal Clooney. The couple founded the organization in 2016 to seek justice in courtrooms, communities and classrooms around the world.

Stars including Heidi Klum, Cindy Crawford, Anne Hathaway, and more got dressed to the nines to celebrate the event.

Amal graced the carpet in a white Versace gown featuring crystal embellishments, spaghetti straps and a stunning train. She accessorized with a diamond bracelet, drop earrings and a white clutch. For glam, she donned soft makeup and voluminous curls.

Keep scrolling to see the most fabulous looks at the 2023 Albie Awards.

