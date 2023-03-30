Anne Hathaway Gushes Over Her Fashion Comeback: ‘I Love the Right Risk’

Behind every well-dressed celebrity is a fabulous stylist. Over the last year, Anne Hathaway has blessed Us with breathtaking fashion moments — all thanks to Erin Walsh.

Hathaway, 40, and Walsh — who also dresses Lucy Hale, Ashley Park and Elizabeth Banks — began working with each other in the fall of 2019, and have created red carpet magic ever since.

The glamorous duo appeared on the cover of The Hollywood Reporter’s 25 Most Powerful Stylist issue, which praised Walsh for being the brains behind Hathaway’s fashion comeback. While the Princess Diaries star has long been hailed an It Girl, Walsh has managed to modernize Hathaway’s wardrobe with the use of glittery frocks and towering heels.

Hathaway gushed about Walsh to THR, telling the publication in its Tuesday, March 28, story: “Erin sees my idiosyncrasies as a strength … Maybe there was initial confusion with me because I was introduced to the world as a teenaged princess, but I never actually connected to things that are ‘sweet’ and ‘pretty’ — no shade at all for those wonderful options. I love the right risk.”

Pushing fashion boundaries is something Hathaway has become known for. Earlier this month, the New York native looked as edgy as ever in a crocodile-embossed mini dress paired with sheer tights at the Versace fall/winter 2023 show in Los Angeles. When she attended the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival on February 16, Hathaway donned a naked dress by Valentino, which she teamed with leather gloves.

The One Day star commanded attention in head-to-toe hot pink at Valentino’s fall/winter collection during Haute Couture Week in July 2022. She nailed the Barbiecore trend in a sequin garb that featured a flared bodice and a protruding skirt. Hathaway styled the mini dress with rosy platform pumps and a studded handbag. She also turned heads at the 75th Cannes Film Festival in May 2022 in a textured Gucci dress that featured a cone-shaped bustier.

“I’ve never had this much fun — and it’s supposed to be fun, right?” Hathaway said of her many fashion experiments to THR. While she credits Walsh for making her a refined fashionista, the stylist assured that Hathaway has a keen sense of style. “Anne’s style is incidentally fabulous. She always looks out-of-this-world cool, fashionable and fun, but it’s also quite effortless,” Walsh told THR.