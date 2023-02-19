She can buy herself (digital) flowers! Game of Thrones alum Emilia Clarke may have been living in medieval-esque times in Westeros, but the actress is certainly living in the future when it comes to her favorite kind of bouquets.

The Last Christmas star, 36, is a fan of Venice-based Flowerboy, a flower shop that sells both real and digital flowers. Even though Valentine’s Day 2023 has come and gone, there’s always an occasion for a floral arrangement — especially the type that don’t require any cleanup.

Over on the East Coast, stars like Brooke Shields can’t get enough of Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten’s Tin Building in New York City — “a culinary destination designed to delight every palate,” the website boasts. The celebrity hot spot also houses restaurants, grocery stores and retail locations sure to satisfy everyone’s tastes.

While you can choose to sip like a star with Dave Chappelle-approved Los Magos sotol — or simply party like one at the Giselle Miami rooftop restaurant — nothing beats shopping like an A-lister, particularly when it comes at a relatively affordable price. Anne Hathaway is a fan of Lack of Color’s Paradise collection, specifically opting for the Teak Rancher Special wide-brimmed hat, which retails for $159.

Keep scrolling to see all the products, hot spots and brands celebs are raving about this week: