Katy Perry’s Daughter Daisy and More Celebrity Children With Flower Names

Flower power! Orlando Bloom, Ashley Tisdale and more celebrities have named their children after plants over the years.

The actor and Katy Perry welcomed their daughter in August 2020, naming their baby girl Daisy Dove.

“Katy won the battle over baby’s name,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly of the unique choice at the time. “She was pulling for the moniker Daisy, but Orlando liked Fiona.” The insider noted that the Pirates of the Caribbean star thought that Fiona “sounded good” with his and ex-wife Miranda Kerr’s son Flynn’s name.

Less than one month before the little one’s arrival, another source told Us that the American Idol judge and Bloom “had yet to agree” on their infant’s name.

“She likes the name Daisy because daisies are her favorite flowers, simple, pure and sunny,” the insider explained. “She is also fond of the name Grace Ann. Ann after her grandmother, whose name was Ann Pearl.”

In February 2021, the “Daisies” singer told Jimmy Kimmel that her daughter’s first name represents “purity.” The Grammy nominee added, “Dove means peace, and Bloom kind of feels like it means joy, so, pure, peace and joy.”

As for Tisdale, the High School Musical star gave her and husband Christopher French’s daughter, Jupiter, a floral middle name — Iris — in March 2021.

The actress wanted a “gender-neutral” pick, she told the Good Morning America cohosts following Jupiter’s arrival. “She was named before I was even pregnant,” the New Jersey native explained in May 2021. “Basically, I just came up with her name a year and a half before I got pregnant. I am someone who, like, even with my animals, my dogs, I name them before I get them.”

The former Disney Channel star noted at the time that her newborn’s first name, specifically, came from a childhood memory.

“I remembered my mom used to sing me a song when I was little. When she put my tights on,” the Suite Life of Zack and Cody alum said. “It’s like, ‘Hands up! Reach for the stars, there goes Jupiter, there goes Mars.’ And I thought, ‘Jupiter is such a great name!'”

French chose Iris once they found out that they had a daughter on the way, Tisdale said, noting that the composer thought Jupiter was a “cool” choice.

