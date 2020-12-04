Miracle moment! Romee Strijd announced on Friday, December 4, that she gave birth to her and Laurens van Leeuwen‘s first child following years of fertility struggles.

“Mint van Leeuwen,” the Victoria’s Secret model, 25, captioned a breast-feeding shot via Instagram. “Feeling so blessed to finally hold you in my arm. We are so in love with you.”

Strijd debuted her baby bump in May, gushing about how “happy and grateful” she felt. “WE’RE SOON A FAMILY OF THREE,” Strijd wrote via Instagram at the time. “Being a mom and starting a family with @laurensvanleeuwen is my biggest dream. … To the women trying to conceive, believe in yourself and be nice for yourself and your body and don’t let those thoughts get to you too much.”

The Netherlands native went on to share her struggles with polycystic ovary syndrome, writing, “I started to research PCOS [after my diagnosis] and came to the conclusion that mine was not the typical PCOS. Mine was because of my body being in fight or flight mode, which means my body was under constant stress.”

The then-pregnant star explained that her modeling career consisted of constant travel, workouts and food restriction.

“I think I pressured my body too much, and honestly every body is so different, but I think my weight was not good for my body to function properly and couldn’t handle the constant traveling,” she went on to write. “This was the point where I started to research natural healing for PCOS and came to the conclusion that I should do way less high-intensity training, don’t restrict foods, be nice to myself and take breaks when needed. I also tried some natural supplements, acupuncture and we got a place back in the Netherlands as well, so we could spend more time with Family (since I’m such a family person).”

The model “got [her] period back” the previous November, she concluded.

Strijd continued documenting her pregnancy via Instagram, from her pink-powder sex reveal the following month to her baby bump bikini photos in August.

“Time flies so fast,” the model captioned a July Instagram photo of herself cradling her budding belly in a white dress. “Almost halfway.”

She and the Party Pants cofounder, 29, celebrated 10 years of being together in January. “2010 vs 2020,” Strijd captioned an Instagram post with Leeuwen at the time. “Can’t believe we are together today for 10 YEARS!! I’m so happy to ride this rollercoaster called life with you! And I feel like every year I love you more and more and moreee.”