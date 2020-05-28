Model mom-to-be! Romee Strijd announced her first pregnancy on Thursday, May 28, following years of fertility struggles.

“2 years ago I got diagnosed with [polycystic ovary syndrome] after not getting my period for 7 years. I was devastated because being a mom and starting a family with @laurensvanleeuwen is my biggest dream,” the Victoria’s Secret model, 24, captioned her Instagram reveal. “I was so scared that I would never be able to because I got told it was harder to get babies in a natural way. I started to research PCOS and came to the conclusion that mine was not the typical PCOS. Mine was because of my body being in fight or flight mode, which means my body was under constant stress.”

The Netherlands native explained, “My life consisted of traveling all the time (no biorhythm), working out every day, eating super clean (restricting foods). I think I pressured my body too much, and honestly every body is so different, but I think my weight was not good for my body to function properly and couldn’t handle the constant traveling. This was the point where I started to research natural healing for PCOS and came to the conclusion that I should do way less high-intensity training, don’t restrict foods, be nice to myself and take breaks when needed. I also tried some natural supplements, acupuncture and we got a place back in the Netherlands as well, so we could spend more time with Family (since I’m such a family person).”

Strijd is “so happy and grateful” to be expecting, she concluded. “I got my period back last November AND WE’RE SOON A FAMILY OF THREE. To the women trying to conceive, believe in yourself and be nice for yourself and your body and don’t let those thoughts get to you too much.”

In the social media upload, the pregnant star smiled and cradled her baby bump in a cutout dress while partner Laurens van Leeuwen hugged her.

The couple celebrated their 10-year anniversary in January. “2010 vs 2020,” Strijd captioned her Instagram tribute. “Can’t believe we are together today for 10 YEARS!! I’m so happy to ride this rollercoaster called life with you! And I feel like every year I love you more and more and moreee.”

She and the Party Pants co-founder, 29, have been quarantining together amid the coronavirus pandemic. “We went for a little walk after a couple days inside but made sure we kept distance, now back home,” Strijd captioned a PDA picture in March.