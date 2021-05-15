Sharpay’s sweetie! Ashley Tisdale and Christopher French became parents in March 2021 — and have been documenting their daughter Jupiter’s life ever since.

“Jupiter Iris French arrived earth side 3.23.21,” the High School Musical star captioned a black-and-white photo of herself and the composer holding their infant’s hand.

While the actress went on to share photos of her baby girl’s nursery and toys, she waited to show the newborn’s face until two months after Jupiter’s arrival.

“This little lady made me a momma,” the New Jersey native wrote alongside a Mother’s Day Instagram slideshow in May 2021. “I knew @cmfrench and I would have a cute baby, but I wasn’t expecting how beautiful she would be. To be a mom, you don’t know how hard it is until you become one. Mothers you are truly goddesses and single moms you are my superheroes. The past six weeks have been such a blessing. Jupiter, you are everything and more.”

Tisdale announced her pregnancy news in September 2020, six years after marrying French. The couple revealed the sex of their upcoming arrival by cutting into a pink cake in October 2020.

The Masked Dancer judge felt “lucky” that her husband was “on the same page” about waiting to start a family, she exclusively told Us Weekly in March 2021. “We were clear like, ‘OK, I think it’s time and we’re ready.’ I definitely have that motherly side, especially with how I treat my dogs. We’re definitely ready to be parents.”

The “It’s Alright, It’s OK” singer reflected on her “physically exhausting” pregnancy as she neared the end, explaining to Us, “I popped very early on where some of my friends didn’t pop until really later in their pregnancy. So I think they probably have much more time to enjoy it. It’s definitely been a little hard at times and it’s heavy. … Right now [with] the pandemic, I don’t feel comfortable going to chiropractors or an acupuncturist where they would normally help you through this moment. But we’re getting through it. We’re almost there.”

Keep scrolling to see the former Disney Channel star’s first child’s sweetest shots, from adorable outfit glimpses to father-daughter photos.