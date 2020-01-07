‘The Masked Singer’ Spinoff ‘The Masked Dancer’ Coming to Fox: Details

If it’s not broke … make more! After two successful seasons of The Masked Singer, Fox has launched its first spinoff of the reality series, the network announced on Tuesday, January 7.

The Masked Dancer is inspired by a popular segment featured on The Ellen Show. In the new format, secret celebrity contestants will perform unique dances, while — of course — wearing head-to-toe elaborate costumes and masks covering their face.

The Ellen Show game was introduced after The Masked Singer became such a hit. Howie Mandel, Sean Hayes, Derek Hough and Ken Jeong have all played along on Ellen DeGeneres‘ talk show. DeGeneres, 61, will serve as an executive producer on the new series.

“This is gonna be just as fun and suspenseful as The Masked Singer but with a lot more Krumping and I cannot wait,” the 30-time Emmy winner said.

“We’re still blown away by The Masked Singer’s massive impact on pop culture, but when Ellen debuted her own inventive segment, The Masked Dancer, on her show, we were truly amazed,” Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment & Specials, FOX Entertainment, said in a statement on Tuesday. “We are thrilled to partner with Ellen on this new format and take The Masked Dancer to a whole new creative level.”

The Masked Singer, hosted by Nick Cannon, first debuted in January 2019. The panel of judges includes Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy and Jeong. Jamie Foxx will also join as a guest panelist on the season 3 premiere.

Past celebrities who competed on the hit show include Raven Symoné, singer Michelle Williams, Seal, Joey Fatone, Tori Spelling and Rumer Willis. T-Pain, dressed as a monster, won season 1. Wayne Brady, in a fox costume, won season 2.

The Masked Singer season 3 premieres on Fox Sunday, February 2, at 10:30 p.m. ET, after the Super Bowl. It will then make its time slot premiere on Wednesday, February 5, at 8 p.m. ET.

The Masked Dancer does not yet have a premiere date.