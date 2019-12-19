Winner takes it off! The second season of The Masked Singer was full of surprises, to say the least. During the Wednesday, December 18, season 2 finale, a winner was declared and the three finalists were unmasked.

This season featured some major celebrities, including Seal, Kelly Osbourne, Raven Symone, Dr. Drew. While some of the contestants were tough to figure out, judges Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke and Nicole Scherzinger were often pretty spot-on putting the clues together and figuring out the identities themselves.

One of the most surprising eliminations of the season had to be Flower, who was revealed as legendary vocalist Patti LaBelle was behind the mask. Later, when Michelle Williams‘ Butterfly was eliminated after the Thingamajig barely beat her out, everyone was pretty divided on who should have came out on top.

Ahead of the finale, the Leopard and Thingamajig were revealed to be Seal and NFL player Victor Oladipo in a shocking double-elimination. Then, only Flamingo, Rottweiler and the Fox were left to battle it out for the big win.

Throughout the season, there have been many guesses about who could be behind their masks. Many people, including most of the judges, were sure that Flamingo was Adrienne Bailon. However, the Rottweiler and Fox have been a bit of a mystery.

Guesses for the Rottweiler have ranged from Chris Daughtry to Darren Criss and people wondered if the Fox could be Jamie Foxx or Wayne Brady.

During the finale, the final three gave their last-ditch efforts to win over the audience. The Fox gave an elaborate performance of “Try A Little Tenderness” by Otis Redding complete with an impressive dance number that the judges were blown away by. After the song, McCarthy guessed Foxx, but clarified that she thought the Fox was “better than any name (she) could possibly say.” However, Thicke was convinced that Brady was behind the mask.

The Flamingo performed a soulful rendition of “Proud Mary” by Tina Turner which had most of the judges are convinced, again, that Bailon was behind the mask. However, Jeong was torn on who it could be and ended up guesses Fergie and Jessica Simpson. Regardless, the character showed her serious moves during the song and solidified her star power.

The Rottweiler truly stumped all of the judges after performing “Alive” by Sia. Their guesses ranged from Jason Mraz to Dave Franco to Criss, and everyone was confused. However, they were not mistaken in agreeing that the performance was expert-level and appeared to be the work of a professional artist.

Scroll through for the reveal and to find out who won!