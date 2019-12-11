



A night of more clues … and many more crazy guesses. During the Tuesday, December 10, episode of The Masked Singer, six finalists took the stage once again and dropped some very telling hints.

Since the start of season 2, many fans thought the Fox was Jamie Foxx, which made it even more interesting when he decided to perform “Blame It” — Foxx’s 2009 song, featuring T-Pain. T-Pain, the winner of the first season, was also the guest judge this week, sitting alongside Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke and Nicole Scherzinger.

During the Fox’s clues video, he was reading a book titled “A Guide on How to Break-Up” and once again, mentioned his superhero past. However, his biggest clue was the one he revealed to the judges after his performance: “I have spent one of the best weekends of my life with one of you.”

The Leopard went next and his clue video referenced tennis and one sign read, “Brought to you by Tofu.” After he performed, he told the judges he presented an award show that one of them was at.

The Thingamajig’s clues included a few glances at a suit-filled closet, the letters “MVP” and a guitar. His hint was that he’s collaborated with “the same artist” as one of the judges collaborated with. With T-Pain on the panel, that means there are many options.

During the Flamingo’s video, she made a reference to “California dreams” and “clueless.” After singing, she “shared some couch time” with one of the judges in 2013. That seemed like an obvious hint to Adrienne Bailon, but Thicke was still convinced she was Fantasia.

The Tree’s video revealed that she missed collaborating with others. She then said she’s “shared the stage and a standing O” with one of the judges. T-Pain guessed that she was Mariah Carey — and Cannon agreed that Carey does like soup.

During the Rottweiler’s video, he revealed he meditates every day. A clock showed the time 12:26 as he held a guitar. As we’ve previously guessed, this confirms that this is Chris Daughtry — his birthday is December 26. His performance was extremely emotional and afterward, he told the judges, “I have been on the same list as one of you.”

At the end of the episode, the singer with the least amount of views was unmasked. The Tree, unfortunately, was eliminated. But first, she was revealed as … Ana Gasteyer!

The Masked Singer airs on Fox Wednesday, December 11, at 8 p.m. ET.