The Butterfly’s destiny has been revealed. During the Wednesday, December 4, episode of The Masked Singer, Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke were joined by Joel McHale for another round of four performers.

The Thingamajig faced off with the Tree while the Butterfly went head-to-head with the Fox. However, at the end of the night, one creature had to be unmasked. But first, let’s get to the clues.

In the Thingamajig’s package, he said he’s “used to hustlin’ every day.” Additionally, his video showed a brief wedding — but then him taking off his wedding ring. He shared that he recently went through a “setback” and many instruments were being played in his video.

Later, the Tree’s video featured her walking through a house that was filled with hints: a $50 bill, a “What is a friend?” sign, canned food, dynamite and a witch’s hat. She also referenced “smelly cat” and yelled “Opa!”

Meanwhile, the Fox dopped some important new hints. In his video, he was playing the piano with a little fox and said he was cunning, strong and underestimated. A sign read “Yes, and” and the Fox referenced, again, that he was a “superhero.” After his performance, he said he was happy to be “getting a chance to work with my friends even though my friends don’t know they’re working with me.”

However, it was the butterfly who was revealed after her video showed a playbill and she said she was “done apologizing” for her past. Before being unmasked, she also told the judges that they “have helped take away the insecurities I have about my voice.”

Scroll through for the reveal and our guesses: