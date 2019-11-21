This time around, the judges weren’t so shocked!

Joel McHale joined Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke and Nicole Scherzinger to try and help figure out the identities of the celebrities during the Wednesday, November 20, episode of The Masked Singer. However, he couldn’t quite figure it out.

First, the Flamingo competed against the Leopard — and won.

The Flamingo revealed new clues: She said she was living in her chateau, and photos of the Taj Mahal and Eiffel Tower were shown. She cried after singing and said she’s finally feeling more confident. The judges loved her so much, Thicke even called it the performance of the season. Their guesses include Adrienne Bailon, Bella Thorne, Jillian Michaels and Fantasia.

The Leopard also dropped new clues: When he was a teenager, he set himself free for the first time. At one point he lived in New York, and he said his “little ones” will be shocked when they see his identity. Guesses included Donald Glover, RuPaul, Seal and Alec Baldwin.

The Flower and Rottweiler went head-to-head next, and the Flower lost.

The Flower’s clues included a disco ball, perfume bottles and dominos revealing the number “1944.” She said this has been her most challenging job. Guesses include Patti LaBelle, Barbra Streisand and Bjork.

Lastly, the Rottweiler dropped a few more hints. He said he was afraid of being judged, wore gloves that read “Boxing Day,” showed “platinum” grills and circled September on a calendar. He was also doing yoga and revealed four gold trophies. The judges guessed Gavin Rossdale, Billie Joe Armstrong, Mario Lopez and Darren Criss.

The Flower and the Leopard then went “mask to mask” in a smackdown performance. Ultimately, the judges had to vote for the winner and saved the Leopard.

