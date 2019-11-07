‘The Masked Singer’ Unveils the Penguin and the Black Widow

The Masked Singer is back! Host Nick Cannon and judges Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke were left stumped once again during the special two-hour episode.

The first celebrity unveiled was the Penguin. Ahead of the unmasking, McCarthy thought it was Nicole Byer (after passing on Sherri Shepherd, since she’s guessed her so many times, as well as Kathy Griffin). Jeong guessed Wanda Sykes. Scherzinger guessed Megan Mullaly but decided to go with Star Jones while Thicke went with Mindy Kaling. And the reveal was … Sherri Shepherd! It’s no surprise that McCarthy was extremely excited about her guess finally being right.

During the second half, Anthony Anderson joined the judging table for performances by the Thingamajig, the Black Widow, the Butterfly, the Leopard and the Flamingo sang their hearts out and presented hints. However, the Black Widow received the least amount of votes and was sent home.

The final guesses were Raven-Symoné, who Anderson wrote into Black-ish, Drew Barrymore, Amber Riley and Miranda Lambert. The reveal was … Raven! “Just don’t ride a hoverboard at 33,” she said about her broken arm. Apparently, she only got to fully perform once. Afterward, Anderson told her, “I’m so proud of you and I love you!” She responded, “Thanks brother!”

