‘The Masked Singer’ Season 2: A Complete List of Each Contestant’s Clues

When judges Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke told Us Weekly that this season would be harder, they were not kidding. Season 2 of The Masked Singer not only includes less obvious hints but the voices are changed and the talent is bigger.

Together, the cast has starred in 140 films, 22 Broadway musicals, has 22 gold records, 20 platinum records, six multi-platinum records, 31 Billboard No. 1 singles, 19 Emmy wins, 10 Grammy Awards, 10 Lifetime Achievement Awards, four Walk of Fame stars, 15 marriages and eight divorces.

Just as it was in season 1, the reality show includes intense security so that the judges, host Nick Cannon and the talent themselves don’t find out who anyone is. They also don’t get to choose their hint videos or songs.

“I put a list together of songs that I knew that I remember. I heard afterward that they had a teleprompter with the lyrics but I could barely see two feet in front of me,” Paul Shaffer, who was revealed as the Skeleton, told Us Weekly after being eliminated from the competition. “They selected the ones that they thought would be good.”

As for keeping the identities hidden, the process is very intense.

“They have a whole procedure perfected. I mean, the moment you leave the house, not one molecule of your skin is showing,” Dr. Drew, who was revealed as the singer under the Eagle costume, told Us. “You wear gloves, you wear neck gators, you have this shield over your face, a hoodie over your head and you are not allowed to speak. You are not allowed to speak the moment you leave your front door. Then they lead you by the hand into your trailer and you don’t get to speak until somebody comes into your trailer and then the door has to be shut before you can talk!”

