The Masked Singer judges Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke seem to be getting closer to guessing some of the celebrities on this season. Round two of the second season began with the Wednesday, October 16, episode that featured performances by the Flamingo, the Black Widow, the Skeleton, the Leopard, Thingamajig and the Butterfly.

One of the most shocking moments of the night — literally — was when the Butterfly revealed that during her rehearsal of “Living On A Prayer,” she was electrocuted by the stage set-up.

“I’m OK, but I was like, ‘I don’t want to be dead on a prayer, I want to be living,” she joked after the fact.

During the episode, the Skeleton gave us some new clues about his identity, revealing that he had felt “overshadowed” his entire life. “But then in my career, I realized that being in the background let me be more instrumental in orchestrating those around me,” he revealed.

After the character’s performance of “Are You Gonna Be My Girl” wasn’t enough to win over the crowd, we learned the celeb behind the mask is Paul Shaffer.

“This is nuttier,” he said of the show compared to his experience with David Letterman. “It gave me a chance to try songs that I never would have thought I could pull off in real life.”

He also said he was “studying” Martin Short to try to throw the judges off!

