Can Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke guess the new celebrities competing on The Masked Singer?

During the Wednesday, October 9, episode, the final group of new celebrities were introduced: The Flower, the Penguin, the Fox and the Eagle. While this is the first time they’ve performed, this group did give a few hints during the season’s early sneak peek.

During that special, the Flower had the numbers “314” on the wall behind her. The Eagle rocked his “signature rockstar outfit” — a red bandana and sun medallion. He also said, “If you know an eagle’s body temperature, you may be hot on my tail.” (That number is 106.) The Penguin rocked many different hairstyles in polaroid snaps. Lastly, the Fox’s main clue was, “This superhero is ready to devour the competition.” He also stood near a “Studio 46” sign.

First up, the Flower and the Eagle went head-to-head but the Eagle came up short. When the Fox and the Penguin competed, the Fox won. During the Smackdown, the Eagle sang “These Boots Are Made for Walking,” while the Fox performed “Worth It.”

When the Fox won, the judges gave their final guests ahead of the Eagle’s reveal: Howard Stern, Adam Carolla, Craig Ferguson and Jeff Foxworthy. However, they were all wrong. Dr. Drew Pinksy was the Eagle!

He was shocked that McCarthy, 46, kept guessing Carolla — Dr. Drew’s cohost on Loveline. As for his hints, the Celebrity Rehab host recently revealed he had fought prostate cancer; his father had died in 2009 and his mother passed away in 2017.

“It challenged me, certainly. It feels like I’ve got more range now. I can do things I didn’t know I could do. I could not do it without this,” the celebrity doctor said of the mask in a post-show interview with Fox. “Well, the [judges] were kind of close, but way off at the same time.”

Scroll through the gallery below for all the clues from the episode.