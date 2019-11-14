



Another animal was unmasked! During the Wednesday, November 13, episode of The Masked Singer, host Nick Cannon and judges Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke were joined by guest judge Triumph, the Insult Dog.

First up, the Fox performed. In this week’s clue videos, included a “Foxhole Hotel” sign and a list that included “Everybody Say Yeah,” “Cabaret,” “Sugar Daddy” and “You and Me.” He made another superhero reference and called out his “pack of fellas.” The judges mentioned AJ McLean, Jamie Foxx and Shawn Stockman.

His clue from home was a boombox. “As a young pup, this gift from my father helped me find my voice and a few others,” he said.

Next up was the Ladybug, who said she was becoming more confident each week. During her clue video, she revealed that growing up, she never felt like she was good enough. Additionally, she played jacks and cards — zooming in on Ace, 9, 8 and 4 … 1984? She also said she hopes the panel “L-O-V-Es” it. The judges guessed Jamie Lynn Spears, Lindsay Lohan and Paris Jackson.

Her clue from home was an all-access golf cart. She added, “In my youth, I wasn’t afraid to get a little mud on my tires.”

Next, the Flower said she never imagined she’d be on stage and that it was “always my dream girls.” She also added that on her days off, she enjoys the quiet and “lying in rapture” in her “secret garden.” She ended with “I will survive.” The guesses included Bjork, Patti LaBelle and Jennifer Holliday.

Her clue was a deck of cards. “It’s not about the hand you were dealt, it’s about the way you play it, honey,” she noted.

The Tree called her experience gratifying but said it’s been hard to stand on her own two feet. She said she works well with others, kissed a tree and showed a blank Broadway playbill. She also mentioned “strangers with candy.” That reference led the judges to guess Amy Sedaris again. They also guessed Cheri Oteri, Molly Shannon and Lauren Graham.

Her guess was a bowl of soup and for her hint, she said, “If it wasn’t for soup, I’m not sure where I would be where I’m at today.”

Last up was the Rottweiler. His clue video included a hint that he played a cop on television, zoomed in on a vacuum cleaner and showed a North Carolina flag. The judges loved the performance and guessed Gavin DeGraw, Darren Criss and James Franco.

His clue was a drawn portrait of Triumph. “I love you so much Triumph that I drew this for you, hoping that you would sign this for a fellow pup or your son,” he said. (Triumph agreed!)

At the end of the episode, the ladybug was revealed as Kelly Osbourne!

The Masked Singer airs on Fox Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.