That’s all, folks! The Masked Singer season 1 came to an end on Wednesday, February 27, revealing the show’s winner and the identity of the Bee, Monster and Peacock. Warning: Spoilers ahead!

The first season of the Fox reality competition show was quite the hit — mostly due to its ability to keep each and every masked singer’s identity a secret. “Not only are the contestants in masks but their managers, agents and publicists are all in masks, too, because the judges may know them,” judge Ken Jeong told Us Weekly about the series. While the show includes performances, it’s about so much more than the singing, he added: “It’s a combo of American Idol, Password, Jeopardy! and a couple other shows all rolled into one. It’s so unique and unexpectedly heartfelt.”

Executive Producer Craig Plestis also reinforced the importance of keeping the anonymity — which included being very careful with those behind the scenes and in the audience.

“Everyone who came to the set, who were in the audience, they had to sign NDAs. And when we actually had the unmasking, the audience itself was mainly composed of friends and family,” Plestis revealed at the Television Critics’ Association’s press tour earlier this month. “We asked everyone also involved on the show, when this was taping, ‘You are here for something special. This is our first time we are taping it. We hope you keep it quiet. You can tweet and talk about it the day it airs after the unmasking, but you are part of our family now, and we’d ask you to please keep this a secret.’ It’s really hard this day and age, but we can confiscate phones. We did try every kind of piece of lawyer paper possible as well.”

As for season 2, that challenge will continue. “It’s an evolving process. We were talking about right now what we are going to be doing for season 2 and the security measures. It will be increased. It really will,” the former Deal or No Deal producer said. “What exactly we are going to do, I can’t tell you right now, but it’s going to be a lot more labor intensive. That’s a big part of the show right now — and we need to keep it a secret. That’s the beautiful part of the show. We want America to guess, we want our panel to guess. Everything they did we really try to keep everything a secret from them because that’s a magic that we got from the show.”

