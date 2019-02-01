The Masked Singer continues to shock viewers week after week when a new celebrity is unveiled – but it’s not just surprising the audiences. Judge Nicole Scherzinger told Us Weekly exclusively that she’s continuously caught off guard when each singer takes off their oversize mask.

So, who was the most surprising? During the January 23 episode, Margaret Cho was revealed as the celebrity under the poodle costume – and no one saw that coming.

“I definitely saw Kathy Griffin under there! I was like, ‘It’s her, I see her, it’s her calves.’ I don’t even know what Kathy’s calves look like, but that’s what I imagined they’d look like,” the former Pussycat Doll, 40, told Us. “It was like, those are some nice, strong calves. And even Ken [Jeong] – Ken did an entire show with her!”

She also played coy about the rabbit’s identity; while most believe that Joey Fatone is under the costume, the former ’NSync star denies that it’s him.

“You just never know. Even though people might be convinced you never know until they reveal themselves,” she said.

For more from Scherzinger, including which costume she would wear if she competed, watch our exclusive video above! The Masked Singer airs on Fox Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

