Electrifying butterfly! Michelle Williams, AKA the Butterfly on season 2 of The Masked Singer, had a scary moment on set that resulted in her being electrocuted.

“During dress rehearsal, I’m standing on the platform and they’re trying to have CO2 smoke come out,” Williams, 40, recalled in an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Thursday, December 12.

The former Destiny’s Child singer explained that while practicing her “Livin’ on a Prayer” by Bon Jovi performance, the smoke machine short-circuited and shocked her.

“All I know [is] I looked down at my shoe and the thing could talk,” the Illinois native said, making a tearing motion with her hands before noting the electric shock split the boot of her costume.

Despite the drama surrounding her on-set electrocution, Williams admitted that her costume wasn’t a problem on the series. She revealed that “it only took about 10 minutes to get into everything” because her outfit was actually “one piece, and then the head and the wings.”

The head piece, however, did give the musician a bit of trouble throughout taping. “The head piece [had] the huge antennas, so I had to walk sideways down the hallways,” she recalled.

On the December 4 episode of the Fox series, the “Amazing Love” singer faced off against the Fox but was eventually eliminated. Before being unmasked, she told the judges that they “have helped take away the insecurities I have about my voice.”

Williams returned to the stage on The Masked Singer, but if fans are hoping for a Destiny’s Child reunion anytime soon (like their 2018 Coachella performance) they’re going to have to wait.

“We haven’t talked about it. It hasn’t been on our radar,” former DC member Kelly Rowland told Us Weekly exclusively in July about a potential reunion. “Everybody’s, like, basically doing their own projects right now and we’re supporting each other.”

The trio might not be singing together, but the former bandmates still see each other. In July, Williams and Rowland, 38, supported Beyoncé Knowles at the Los Angeles premiere of her film, The Lion King.