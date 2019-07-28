



Say it ain’t so! While Destiny’s Child reunited at Coachella in 2018, longtime fans shouldn’t expect more performances from the trio anytime soon.

Best Girl Groups of All Time “We haven’t talked about it. It hasn’t been on our radar,” former member Kelly Rowland, 38, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, July 23, about a potential reunion. “Everybody’s, like, basically doing their own projects right now and we’re just supporting each other.” One project the Voice Australia alum has on the horizon is her fifth studio album. Rowland dropped her three-track extended play, The Kelly Rowland Edition, in May. While she hasn’t released a full-length record since 2013’s Talk a Good Game, the EP provided a taste of what’s to come.

Rowland teased to Us that her upcoming album “is a story,” but additionally explained the reasoning for the lengthy gap between the two projects.

“It was really me trying to find a mojo, if I’m being honest,” she shared with Us. “After I had my son, which was in 2014, I felt like I kinda had to find that flow again for me. And after that, it’s literally been [me] just overthinking it, if I’m being completely honest.”

Rowland is also partnering with Honey Nut Cheerios’ new Happy Hearts program, an initiative that encourages people to find enjoyable ways to take up healthier practices. The “Motivation” singer told Us that she chose to join the movement because she is prioritizing “health and fitness” after her mother died of a cardiac arrest in 2014.

“I just wanted to make sure I was making some better decisions with myself [and], of course, [for] my generation. After I had my son [Titan in 2014], I lost my mother. But I wanted to make sure that I would be a great example to him,” she noted to Us.

While fans might be disappointed that Rowland and her fellow Destiny’s Child members are focusing on projects outside of the group, the trio are definitely still on good terms.

On July 9, Rowland and Michelle Williams supported Beyoncé Knowles at the Los Angeles premiere for her new film, The Lion King. The gal pals wore similar chic, black-and-white animal print looks when they posed for a cute snap together on the red carpet.

