



The members of Destiny’s Child — Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams — had a mini reunion last night, July 9, at the Lion King premiere. And well, since the ladies just plain haven’t aged in years and have always stayed true to their signature styles, we swear the night could have taken place in 15 years ago!

But we must admit after Tuesday night’s red carpet one question did cross our mind: Is Destiny’s Child made up of three time travelers? After all, they look the exactly same as they did over a decade ago from head to toe! It took a minute and then we realized we weren’t in a time warp and that the ladies of Destiny’s Child are actually still just killing it in their own signature ways. We looked through the archives and found similar looks from years back that will have you doing a double take… seriously.

Starting with Beyonce, the “Single Ladies” pop sensation stunned on Tuesday night’s red carpet in a custom-made Alexander McQueen tuxedo dress. It wasn’t your average jacket dress, though. The entire thing was covered in crystal chandelier embroidery, including the dégradé crystal embroidered skirt.

Also incredible was her glam look, rocking cornrows with the ends tied in a low pony and a sultry smoky eye and glossy nude lip.

This whole esthetic reminded Us of her look at the 2007 BET Awards. The “Irreplaceable” singer attended the awards show in a form-fitting Dolce & Gabbanna dress that was just as blingy as her custom McQueen (even if the fit is a bit different). Her makeup was even similar, with a pinky nude lip and smoked-out black lined eyes.

Now for Rowland, who definitely embraced a lot of current trends through the 2000’s. But there’s one thing that has remained the same — she loves a zebra print.

At the Lion King premiere, the performer donned an animal-print shirtdress with studded heels and silver hoops. When attending the Tuleh Fall 2007 fashion show in New York City, the “Dirty Laundry” singer wore a nearly identical black and white print top with boot cut pants (because it was 2007), pointy-toe boots and silver jewelry that, of course, included hoops.

Last but certainly not least is Williams, who slayed in a sheer silver dress from Atelier Zuhra at the premiere. Now she’s definitely the most evolved in terms of style, but there was one sparkly silver dress we spotted on her at the 2005 World Music Award that was reminiscent of Tuesday’s. The shiny pieces may be bigger and the neckline may be chicer, but there’s definitely still a showgirl within the Chad Loves Michelle star.

