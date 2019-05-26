Girls’ night out! Beyoncé and former Destiny’s Child bandmate Kelly Rowland reunited in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 25, and danced the night away at Janet Jackson’s Metamorphosis residency.

In multiple videos posted to the Beyoncé Legion fan account on Twitter, the “Halo” songstress, 37, and the Voice Australia coach, 38, could be seen having the time of their lives together at the Park Theater at the Park MGM. The pals grooved in sync with one another while getting down to — and belting out — some of Jackson’s most iconic songs, including “Rhythm Nation.”

Beyoncé & Kelly Rowland dancing at @JanetJackson's concert in Las Vegas — May 25th. 💖#MetamorphosisVegas pic.twitter.com/hlpN3XhJQF — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) May 26, 2019

Beyoncé stunned in a green, sequin miniskirt and cleavage-baring white top with her hair pulled into a half ponytail. Rowland — who documented some pre-show shenanigans with other friends on her Instagram Stories — rocked a black blazer and jeans. The two were seemingly celebrating the birthday of a mutual friend, Tracy Robbins, with whom Rowland posed in multiple snaps.

Toward the end of the show, Beyoncé exited the venue followed by a security guard, but stopped to shake the hands of a few fans on the way out. Rowland, meanwhile, stayed put in her seat alongside a few other women.

Beyoncé and Rowland — along with Michelle Williams — made up the popular girl group, which was signed in 1997 and went on to make four studio albums together before splitting up in 2006. The trio briefly reunited in 2018 during Beyoncé’s history-making Coachella performance where they sang three of their biggest hits: “Lose My Breath,” “Say My Name” and “Soldier.”

Shortly after their performance, Rowland shut down speculation that the group was planning on getting back together.

“We haven’t talked about it, and I’m finishing up a record and excited about it,” she told Us in August 2018. “And Michelle is planning a wedding, and she’s got a TV show coming up, so it’s, you know, everybody’s doing their own thing and still very supportive of each other and excited for each other. So that’s it!”

