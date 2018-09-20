Reunited and it feels so good! Kelly Rowland is so here for Beyoncé crossing paths with former Destiny’s Child member LaTavia Roberson after 18 years.

Roberson, 36, and her mother spent time with the “Sorry” songstress, 37, during her On the Run II Tour stop in Houston, Texas, on Wednesday, September 19, just one week after Beyoncé hung out with another former Destiny’s Child member, LeToya Luckett, during her Arlington, Texas, show.

Us Weekly sat down with Rowland, 37, who couldn’t have been happier about the reunions. “I just saw LeToya at a wedding. I haven’t seen LaTavia, but I just saw LeToya. She’s good and pregnant. I’m really happy for her, for sure,” Rowland gushed to Us on Thursday, September 20. “And happy for LaTavia. LaTavia has a beautiful little girl.”

Although many fans now recognize the popular girl group as including Beyoncé, Rowland and Michelle Williams, the trio previously featured Luckett, 37, and Roberson as well.

Rowland, who is now partnering with Maxx Project with TJ Maxx, told Us that there is no bad blood between the ladies. “We’re grown,” she affirmed. “Everybody’s grown.”

The “Dirty Laundry” songstress also spoke about the possibility of another Destiny’s Child reunion after she, Beyoncé and Williams, 38, took the stage at Coachella in April. “We have not discussed it, you know what I mean? And I think if we were to discuss it, if it were to pop up in conversation, we would probably want to keep that [a secret],” she said. “But it hasn’t been anything that we’ve discussed recently.”

Watch the full video above to see Rowland reflect on her favorite Destiny’s Child memories!

