Time to start guessing again! The Masked Singer introduced a new slate of contenders for season 3, including the Mouse, the Banana, the Robot and the Monster.

The promo, which aired during the Wednesday, December 18, season 2 finale of the Fox competition series, teased the identities of the “biggest celebrities” to ever perform on the hit show.

In the clip, host Nick Cannon visited stars at their homes to drop off their costumes for the upcoming season. The 39-year-old actor first arrived at a Beverly Hills mansion, where someone in pink sweatpants and boots stood outside with a Chihuahua, dressed in a pink tutu. The All That alum revealed her getup: a mouse dressed in a ballerina outfit, accented with a flower crown.

Cannon went to a farm next, where he found a cowboy. “Costume’s ready,” he told the fella before showing him his robot ensemble. The man tipped his hat without revealing his face.

The next costume was a banana in what appeared to be a spacesuit. The Wild ‘n Out host dropped it off backstage at a venue that featured a red carpet.

Another box was left on a football field as a team practiced, though the costume was never shown.

Lastly, Cannon expressed disbelief as he transported a monster to a person sitting on the patio of a mansion. “Special delivery from Fox for … you gotta be kidding me,” he said. “Season 3 is about to be lit.”

Season 2 came to a close on Wednesday night as Wayne Brady’s Fox was crowned the winner of the competition. Chris Daughtry’s Rottweiler ended up in second place, while Adrienne Bailon’s Flamingo finished third.

Other participants in the second season included Seal, Raven-Symoné, Kelly Osbourne, Michelle Williams, Patti LaBelle, Dr. Drew Pinsky and Victor Oladipo.

T-Pain won season 1 of the reality show, beating out Donny Osmond, Joey Fatone, Rumer Willis, Tori Spelling, Ricki Lake, Gladys Knight, La Toya Jackson, Terry Bradshaw, Margaret Cho and more.

Season 3 of The Masked Singer premieres on Fox Sunday, February 2, 2020, after Super Bowl LIV.