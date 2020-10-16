Spilling the beans! Ashley Tisdale revealed that she and Christopher French have a baby girl on the way.

“This year has obviously been hard,” the actress, 35, captioned a Friday, October 16, Instagram reveal. “For so many. Ups and downs, and an emotional roller coaster. I think this day was by far my favorite day EVER! I cried I was so happy. P.S. For all you people going above and beyond for gender reveal parties. A cake with the color inside is JUST as rewarding as fireworks but SAFER! #SheSoFrench.”

Tisdale first hinted at the baby-to-be’s sex in an October 2 Instagram post. “I’ve been wondering if we should share the gender with all of you,” the High School Musical star captioned a photo of herself and the composer, 38, staring at a cake in shock. “As you know, I like to keep as much as I can close to my heart, but I’m so excited maybe I should. Yes or no?”

The couple announced their pregnancy news last month with the New Jersey native’s baby bump debut.

“Just the freaking cutest,” Vanessa Hudgens commented on the Instagram upload, while Lea Michele wrote, “So happy for you babe! You’re going to be the best mama!”

Tisdale and French tied the knot in September 2014. Five years later, the singer revealed why she and the California native weren’t in a rush to start a family.

“Whether you’re traveling or you have work or education or you’re married and not ready to have a kid yet, there are options out there,” she explained in a July 2019 Instagram ad. “For me, it’s like, it’s OK to not want to start a family right away. People are always asking me about that, but it’s just not the right time. And I have options out there.”

Ahead of her pregnancy, the Suite Life of Zack and Cody had a “crazy” time balancing everything on her plate as a married woman.

“I think that pretty much every night we hang out, and pretty much on the weekends we’re like, ‘OK, let’s do a specific night where we’ll do a date,’” the former Disney Channel star exclusively told Us Weekly in January 2019. “We both know what our priorities are. We both know that we’re always each other’s No. 1. So I think that’s really how you balance your relationship with work.”

The couple started dating in 2012, and French proposed the following year on the 103rd floor of the Empire State Building in New York City. “Best night of my life,” Tisdale tweeted after their August 2013 engagement. “We’re on top of the world.”