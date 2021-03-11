Ashley Tisdale and her husband, Christopher French, are counting down the days until they meet their baby girl.

“I took my time getting to this point and I was just really lucky to have my husband who was on the same page with me with that,” the actress, 35, exclusively told Us Weekly of her pregnancy while promoting Carter’s second annual ShowHER Love giveaway event. “Now that it’s here, I’m so excited. I think that for us, we were clear like, ‘OK, I think it’s time and we’re ready.’ I definitely have that motherly side, especially with how I treat my dogs. We’re definitely ready to be parents.”

The Masked Dancer judge married the composer, 38, in 2014. In September 2020, they confirmed they were expecting their first child together. While Tisdale is ecstatic to become a family of three, being pregnant during a pandemic has had its challenges.

“It’s physically exhausting. I popped very early on where some of my friends didn’t pop until really later in their pregnancy. So I think they probably have much more time to enjoy it. It’s definitely been a little hard at times and it’s heavy. The physical exhaustion from it is hard,” she explained to Us. “And I think this time right now [with] the pandemic, I don’t feel comfortable going to chiropractors or an acupuncturist where they would normally help you through this moment. But we’re getting through it. We’re almost there.”

Luckily, Tisdale has managed to squeeze in a special reunion with best friend Vanessa Hudgens. “I haven’t seen friends, so they really haven’t seen me pregnant. [It’s] so weird,”she told Us. “But I saw Vanessa for the first time a couple of nights ago, and that was really special.”

A High School Musical viewing for her future daughter might not be in the cards, however. “I don’t watch that stuff myself and my husband really hasn’t seen that stuff either. If she’s watching with her friends one day, I might come across it. But I don’t think I would expose her to that stuff. I don’t know,” she explained. “Maybe when the time comes, it will be different. I want her to be really grounded and hopefully live somewhat of a normal life.”

And as for her pregnancy cravings? In addition to steak, “orange juice is my favorite thing in the entire world,” she told Us. “[It’s] so strange. I’ve liked orange juice, but I’ve never gone through so many orange juices in my life.”

As her third trimester comes to an end, Tisdale has teamed with Carter’s to surprise fellow expectant moms with gifts and products perfect for any little one. The second annual ShowHER Love giveaway event will include a baby shower and curated giveaways each week through April.

The weekly prizes (and goodies!) include a Dream Nursery giveaway, filled with items from gear brand Skip Hop and a Visa gift card for decor; Baby’s 1st Year, which helps moms stock up on Carter’s wardrobe and Huggies diapers and wipes; and a shopping spree to Sephora during the All About Mama week. Even more? The Ultimate Registry winner will receive everything on their registry and a few 2021 favorites in partnership with Babylist, plus a daily Carter’s gift card prize will be given to 50 winners. One lucky mom-to-be will even win the grand prize, receiving all four packages.

“It’s just been so amazing,” Tisdale told Us of the partnership. “It’s such a weird time and I didn’t have a baby shower, so to be able to partner with them and give away the nursery gear and baby essentials is really exciting. It gives you so much to look forward to.”