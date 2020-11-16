Pregnancy progress! Ashley Tisdale has been showing her baby bump since sharing her news in September 2020.

The High School Musical star debuted her budding belly in her Instagram reveal with husband Christopher French at the time. The actress cradled her stomach in the social media slideshow.

“Just the freaking cutest,” Vanessa Hudgens commented on the post, while Lea Michele wrote, “So happy for you babe! You’re going to be the best mama!”

The following month, the Suite Life of Zack & Cody alum teased her baby-to-be’s sex with a photo from her and the composer’s reveal. “I’ve been wondering if we should share the gender with all of you,” Tisdale captioned a photo of herself cutting into a white cake in October 2020. “As you know, I like to keep as much as I can close to my heart but I’m so excited maybe I should.”

While the New Jersey native’s baby bump was covered up by a flowing dress in the sweet shot, she gave another glimpse of her belly in beach pics later that same month.

“With you is where I want to be,” the singer wrote at the time. “#imvoting for my baby! I want a president that believes in the science of climate change so they can have a future and a world to grow up in.”

She and French wed in September 2018. The following year, Tisdale opened up about their family plans.

“Whether you’re traveling or you have work or education or you’re married and not ready to have a kid yet, there are options out there,” the former Disney Channel star explained in a birth control ad in July 2019, adding that it wasn’t the “right time” for them to conceive. “For me, it’s like, it’s OK to not want to start a family right away. People are always asking me about that, but it’s just not the right time. And I have options out there.”

Keep scrolling to see Tisdale’s baby bump photos over the course of her pregnancy.