Looking ahead! Pregnant Ashley Tisdale isn’t planning on taking a long break from work after welcoming her baby.

“They say, like, the first two weeks are hell week,” the actress, 35, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, December 2, while promoting The Masked Dancer. “I’m sure I’ll take a month off, but I’m the type of person that’s a multi-tasker. I love to work.”

The High School Musical star said she has “no plan” for her maternity leave length. “I just think I’m very present as a person. … I don’t see myself taking too much time off,” she said. “I have a lot going on. I really love having my hands in everything.”

In terms of filming The Masked Dancer, the New Jersey native added that she will treat shooting as “a workout, maybe, schedule-wise.”

Tisdale announced in September that she and her husband, Christopher French, are expecting their first child. The pair posted baby bump photos via Instagram and revealed the sex of their baby-to-be with a pink cake the following month.

She and the composer, 38, embarked on a Big Sur, California, babymoon in November. “It’s crazy the last time here we were trying to heal from losing [my dog], Maui, a huge life change,” the “He Said She Said” singer captioned an Instagram slideshow. “Now a little more than a year later, we are celebrating this bundle of joy, another life change. I guess my point is life is always changing and as scary as the world seems right now, it will too change and get better. … Thank you Big Sur for always being my safe place to heal and get perspective. I would say the secret lies in the ocean but I think it’s also the trees.”

The Suite Life of Zack & Cody alum wed French in September 2014, writing in a blog post six years later that their decision to wait to conceive was a “selfish” one.

“I wanted to … have Chris all to myself,” Tisdale explained in a September blog post. “Honestly, I wouldn’t have had it any other way. As you know, going through my mental health journey, it wouldn’t have been the right timing for such a huge life change. I’m not naive about how a baby changes everything, as I have a niece and plenty of friends with kids. I’m glad I worked on myself before we decided to make this decision.”

She and the California native now have a “strong foundation,” the former Disney Channel star concluded.

The Masked Dancer premieres on Fox December 27 after NFL Sunday.

With reporting by Emily Longeretta