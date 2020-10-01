Almost ready! Sasha Pieterse, Shawn Johnson and more pregnant celebrities have prepared for parenthood with a babymoon.

The Pretty Little Liars alum used an “iPhone timer for the win” to document her August 2020 trip with her husband, Hudson Sheaffer. “Babymoon. #thirdtrimester,”the actress captioned a photo of herself cradling her budding belly.

The trip came three months after the Sasha in Good Taste author announced her pregnancy news. “We are so beyond excited to finally share our sweet news with all of you,” the South African star wrote via Instagram at the time. “We will be welcoming a precious little human this October! Today marks our second wedding anniversary and what better way to share our joy then on the day when our lives changed forever (the first time.) Motherhood is officially my favorite role ever!”

Pieterse went on to write, “@hudsonsheaffer thank you for making me a mom and for always being my unwavering rock and safe place. You bring out the adventurer in me and I feel like my truest self when I’m with you, luckily that’s all the time!”

As for the Olympian gymnast, Johnson and husband Andrew East traveled to Portugal five months ahead of their daughter Drew’s arrival.

“Straight off the plane in Portugal,” the Winning Balance author captioned a June 2019 social media upload with the professional football player in the city of Porto. “We are already seven hours into site seeing. Feet ache and bellies are full! Portugal… we love you!”

Over the next week, the athletes continued to document their journey, from poolside pictures to date night selfies.

The Illinois native gave birth to their baby girl in November 2019, exclusively telling Us Weekly six months later that East “already” wanted to give the little one a younger sibling.

Johnson added at the time: “If it were up to my husband, yes, we would be pregnant. He’s ready for No. 2 already. I just want some time to drink wine and eat sushi, enjoy our daughter, and then it’d be time.”

