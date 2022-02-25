Taking a trip! Drew Scott and pregnant Linda Phan enjoyed a “chill” babymoon ahead of their first baby’s birth.

“We did a babymoon,” the Property Brothers star, 43, said in a Monday, February 21, YouTube vlog. “That was important because I have had a lot of weeks where I was filming a lot and it’s been super busy and long days. So we decided to make sure we got some babymoon time.”

The vacation took place “a couple [of] hours outside of” Los Angeles, which allowed the California residents to “relax.”

The HGTV personality gushed, “It was really fun because we did, like, a morning picnic for breakfast with a view of the water in a park environment. … We’re gonna be really busy once baby is here, and we needed to be really sure we take that downtime.”

When the Canada native added that he and the 36-year-old expectant star played “board games, sudoku, all these great things,” Phan chimed in, “And a lot of sexy time.”

Her husband joked that their viewers would “see what [Phan] meant,” later showing himself removing an ingrown hair from his wife’s budding belly with tweezers. The dad-to-be shared a photo of the intimate moment via Instagram on Wednesday, February 23, writing, “Is this the stuff babymoons are made of?”

Scott’s social media upload came two months after the couple announced their pregnancy news.

“Guess we’re doing weekly bathroom selfies now,” the pair captioned a joint December 2021 statement via Instagram. “It has been an adventure to get here! We know we’re not alone in this experience and that everyone’s is filled with unique challenges along the way. When we first started down this path, we quickly felt sooooo appreciative of the doctors we’ve been fortunate to work with, and fam and friends who supported us throughout, sharing their stories or simply just being there. It made an overwhelming time in our lives more manageable. We hope as we grow through this, that even one of you reading this can also feel a little less lonely in whatever path you’re on!”

Scott and Phan wed in May 2018 in Italy, exclusively telling Us Weekly the following year that they didn’t want to start a family “immediately” after their nuptials.

“We definitely want to have kids,” Scott explained in May 2019. “That’s why we did the renovation on our place, as well, to make sure it’s a great home that our family can grow into so.”

