Babies on the mind. Drew Scott revealed that he recently renovated his home with wife Linda Phan to make room for a growing family.

“You know, right now, there’s no plans for having kids immediately. But we definitely want to have kids,” Scott, 41, shared exclusively with Us Weekly. “That’s why we did the renovation on our place, as well, to make sure it’s a great home that our family can grow into so.”

The Property Brothers star dished details on the couple’s remodeled residence, to which he stated they “love it.” He also said the update on the home would not only help accommodate his future children, but it will also provide more space for when his family comes to visit.

As previously reported by Us, Scott tied the knot with Phan, 34, in an outdoor ceremony in Italy in May 2018. One month before their nuptials, the Property Brothers: Forever Home star shared with Us that the pair wanted to have “eight or nine” kids.

Since then, Scott has described married life as “amazing” and detailed how the couple celebrated their wedding anniversary. “Time flies. I honestly can’t believe a year has gone by,” he noted to Us. “You know, we’re Star Wars nerds. Our wedding was May 4th, and so, our big thing is May the 4th be with you. Then this year was fun. We had some family and friends together.”

Property Brothers: Forever Home premieres on HGTV Wednesday, May 29, at 9 p.m. ET.

For more details on Scott’s marriage and baby plans, watch the video above and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now!

With reporting by Marc Lupo

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!